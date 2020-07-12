Alert Day: Tracking extreme heat & humidity as we enter the work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are now adding another Alert Day for Monday for extreme heat and humidity. Heat Advisories will be issued across the area once again tomorrow for heat index value climbing near 110 degrees in the afternoon and evening. If heading outdoors, take it easy and and stay hydrated. In the meantime, a few showers are possible this evening, but most spots will remain steamy and dry. Overnight lows will cool to around 76 degrees. On Monday, highs are expected to climb to the mid 90′s with a slight chance of a showers or storms, but chances are very low.
Throughout the week, we will likely experience intense heat and humidity with highs each day in the mid 90′s and heat indices over 105 every day. There are chances for showers and storms but they are low. Rain chances look to come up Friday into the next weekend.
