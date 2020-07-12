Alert Day: Dangerous heat & humidity is likely today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Alert Day today for intense heat and humidity across much of the region this afternoon and evening. Heat Advisories are issued once again for most spots and a few counties to the south are under Excessive Heat Warnings. Highs today will warm to near 95 degrees, but heat index values could potentially reach around 110 degrees. It will be another day to take it easy outside, stay hydrated, and stay cool. Know the symptoms of both heat exhaustion and heat stroke. A few isolated showers or storms could be possible today. Some could be on the stronger side and produce damaging winds and small hail, but for the most part models show that majority of spots will stay dry today.