Family of Mario Clark continues to rally for justice in alleged cased of police brutality

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mario Clark’s family continues to fight for justice in Jackson.
“My year and a half been rough on me because they just made my baby’s murder as a mockery and they making me out of a mockery;” said Sheila Ragland, Clark’s mother.
She is still hurting over the loss of her son; he died in the hospital in 2019, days after police were called to his home to help him after he had a schizophrenic episode.
Ragland and other family members rally for justice outside of the Jackson Police Department Saturday, claiming it was police brutality that ended Mario Clark's life.
“[Jackson Police] came in my house just like I didn’t even have a house. That was they house that night. It was they house. And I called them. I called 911 and told him to come and help me with my boy because he’s a paranoid schizophrenic. He been diagnosed with that ever since he was 13 years old,” said Ragland.
The state medical examiner ruled Mario Clark’s death as a homicide. The cause of death was strangulation and suffocation.
The officers involved in the case were fired, but soon reinstated by the Civil Service Commission.
Malcolm Elder, Clark’s brother, said they still want the officers to be charged.
“These officers, these personnel that showed up at our house that beat my brother like that. We after y’all. We ain’t gonna stop. So you can make us sound like we are ignorant, make it sound like we don’t know what was going on. But we know. Any citizen after they’re going to commit a homicide and you had to see you will be arrested. That’s law so I don’t understand the difference with these, what are y’all waiting on?”, said Elder.
The family said they will continue to rally and work with attorneys until their demands are met.
