Family of Mario Clark continues to rally for justice in alleged cased of police brutality

“These officers, these personnel that showed up at our house that beat my brother like that. We after y’all. We ain’t gonna stop. So you can make us sound like we are ignorant, make it sound like we don’t know what was going on. But we know. Any citizen after they’re going to commit a homicide and you had to see you will be arrested. That’s law so I don’t understand the difference with these, what are y’all waiting on?”, said Elder.