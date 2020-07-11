Alert Day: Intense heat & humidity is expected again on Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Alert days are in place for the rest of today and tomorrow for the potential of dangerous heat and humidity. Highs climbs into the mid 90′s today and will likely once again for tomorrow. With the humidity added, it will make it feel up to 110 degrees this weekend. make sure to to take frequent breaks when you are spending time outdoors, as well as drinking plenty of water. A few isolated showers are not out of the question this evening, but most of us will remain dry. We could see a complex of showers and storms drop southward into Mississippi tomorrow morning that could produce damaging wind gusts and small hail will also be possible. They should clear out by the afternoon leaving the area mostly dry, but once again we can’t rule out a couple of isolated showers or storms. Heat advisories will be be in place once again tomorrow until 7 PM across the area.