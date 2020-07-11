Alert Day: Dangerous heat & humidity expected this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alert Days are in place for today and tomorrow for the likelihood of dangerous heat and humidity during the afternoon and evening hours. Heat advisories and and heat warnings are issues across the area until 7:00 PM this evening. Temperatures today will climb into the mid 90′s with heat indices around 110 degrees. Make sure to be careful when spending time outdoors this weekend. Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks to stay cool. There could be a few isolated showers or storms today, but chances are most spots will remain dry. Overnight, we could see a cluster of showers and storms move through the region early Sunday morning. Damaging wind gusts will be possible. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 70′s. On Sunday, another scorcher is expected with highs near 95 and feels-like temperatures once again around 110.