Weekend weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today is the hottest day of the year so far as we reached 95 degrees this afternoon. Heat Advisories are in effect for this weekend as we also have alert days issued. Expect a few showers tonight, but most of the area will remain dry. Lows will be in the middle and upper 70s. Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny with isolated showers, isolated strong thunderstorms and temperatures pushing into the middle and upper 90s. The heat index will reach around 110 degrees each day. The weather pattern will not change much into next week. There will be partly sunny skies for the most part, but this weather pattern also allows for clusters or complexes of thunderstorms to affect our area every once in a while. Just keep in mind, not everyone will see these storms and certainly not every day. Tropical Storm Fay made landfall today near Atlantic City, NJ. It will move northward through New York and bring them rain and wind this weekend as it weakens. Average high this time of year is 92 and the normal low is 71. Northwest wind at 5mph tonight and Saturday, but winds could be much higher in thunderstorms. Sunrise is 6:02am and the sunset is 8:09pm.