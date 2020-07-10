Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of 66-year-old man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On July 4th, a 66-year-old man was stabbed to death on the porch of his Jackson home.
The incident happened in the 2200 block of Newport Street.
The suspect, 35-year-old Jonathan Ratliff, has been arrested and charged with murder for the death of Anthony Thompson.
According to Thompson’s daughter, Annise, he was about to barbecue on July 4th when Jonathan Ratliff approached him.
She says her father was robbed and killed before Ratliff fled the scene.
“It is to be believed that Ratliff knew my father had just gotten his Social Security benefits,” Annise said.
Annise also believes Ratliff did know her father since Thompson had grown up in that neighborhood and was well-known in his community.
She does not know if anyone was at her father’s house when the incident occurred.
Annise says Anthony was “a loving husband, father and grandfather who was well known and loved in his community” and that he was always willing to help others.
The mother of Jonathan Ratliff has reached out to WLBT saying her son suffers from mental illness and believes that is what contributed to his actions.
She also wanted to express her condolences to the Thompson family and says she is very sorry for what occurred.
