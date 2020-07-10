State Representative Kenneth Walker tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi House Representative Kenneth Walker, District 27, revealed on Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19.
“In an effort to provide an update to the recent testing at the state capitol, I wanted to inform my constituents, family, colleagues, and friends that I too have tested positive this week,” Walker wrote on Facebook.
It was revealed on July 5 that members of the Mississippi Legislature were exposed to the virus after several House members tested positive.
Walker stated that he has no symptoms of the coronavirus, but he will continue to quarantine.
“I have no symptoms and I am feeling well but will continue to isolate and quarantine per CDC guidelines. I continue to thank you for your support and prayers during this time.”
