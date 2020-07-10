State Representative Kenneth Walker tests positive for COVID-19

State Representative Kenneth Walker tests positive for COVID-19
Miss. House Representative Kenneth Walker (Source: Mississippi House of Representatives)
By Justin Dixon | July 10, 2020 at 7:02 AM CDT - Updated July 10 at 7:06 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi House Representative Kenneth Walker, District 27, revealed on Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“In an effort to provide an update to the recent testing at the state capitol, I wanted to inform my constituents, family, colleagues, and friends that I too have tested positive this week,” Walker wrote on Facebook.

It was revealed on July 5 that members of the Mississippi Legislature were exposed to the virus after several House members tested positive.

[ Speaker Philip Gunn, several House members diagnosed with COVID-19 ]

Walker stated that he has no symptoms of the coronavirus, but he will continue to quarantine.

“I have no symptoms and I am feeling well but will continue to isolate and quarantine per CDC guidelines. I continue to thank you for your support and prayers during this time.”

[ At least 8 Mississippi lawmakers test positive for COVID-19 ]

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.