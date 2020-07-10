Silver Alert issued for 47-year-old Jackson woman

By WLBT Digital | July 10, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT - Updated July 10 at 6:02 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 47-year-old Jackson woman.

Candice Smith is a black female who is five feet, five inches tall. She weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen walking Thursday, July 9, around 9:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of N. State Street in Hinds County.

Smith was wearing a red shirt with yellow writing and tan pants.

Family members say Candace suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement. 

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Candace Smith, please contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1217.

