Silver Alert issued for 47-year-old Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 47-year-old Jackson woman.
Candice Smith is a black female who is five feet, five inches tall. She weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen walking Thursday, July 9, around 9:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of N. State Street in Hinds County.
Smith was wearing a red shirt with yellow writing and tan pants.
Family members say Candace suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Candace Smith, please contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1217.
