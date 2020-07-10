Residents of counties with tighter restrictions have mixed views

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - When Governor Tate Reeves announced today that there will be tightened guidelines for 13 counties, including Rankin, Madison, and Hinds, it was with a serious stipulation.
“But I want to warn everyone, the fact of the matter is that if the number of cases continue to grow then we’re going to have to look at additional measures,” Reeves said.
It means shoppers in those counties will have to wear masks when they go to stores. Some people think it makes perfect sense.
“I think it’s a good idea. If you’re not being safe for yourself, be courteous and be safe for someone else,” Wanda Zambrano said.
Tayla Ross was headed into the Target on Lakeland with her mask on. She said she’s all for the tighter mask guidelines.
“Masks in, like, shopping places? I agree, because, you know, we’re getting new cases and everything, and so like I’m wearing one now, so I’ll agree with that,” she said.
Other people still feel like it should be their own choice. Brynna Butler said she isn’t sure a mask is going to stop coronavirus, as rampant as it is now.
“I think you shouldn’t have to force someone to wear a mask if you don’t want to,” she said. “I understand that it’s a precaution to getting corona, but at this time that we’re at right now, it’s just everywhere, basically.”
Ross says she’s not sure about the gathering restrictions that say there can only be 10 people gathered inside and 20 people outside, because she’s got a large family.
“I would want all my family there, so I don’t think I can shorten the list, you know?” Ross said.
Jamal Butler agrees with the Governor that people have to commit themselves to doing better.
“It’s all up to the people, to be honest,” he said. “Nobody else can make the change but us. I think it can make a big difference.”
