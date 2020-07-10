Mayor of Madison requires all citizens to wear masks beginning July 13

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler is requiring all citizens to wear masks beginning Monday, July 13.
The mayor is reinforcing Governor Tate Reeves’ latest Executive Order, which declares 13 counties, including Madison County, as COVID-19 hotspots.
Mayor Butler issued a statement informing her constituents of the new expectations.
“Beginning Monday, July 13, masks or other facial coverings must be worn in Madison by those shopping at local businesses and attending public gatherings to protect the health, safety and welfare of our residents. Additionally, social gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people indoors and 20 people outdoors.”
Mayor Butler is also requiring businesses to ensure all customers are in compliance with the Governor’s order. This includes signs being posted at business entrances and employees monitoring customers’ compliance.
“Madison is a community that cares. For the good of Madison and our citizens, let’s respect the health of others and keep the faith. We are all in this together.”
Mayor Butler’s full message:
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, Madison County has seen an increase of 300 new cases within the last two weeks. Many of our businesses and restaurants are already working to keep their environments as safes as possible for you. Earlier this week, the Board of Aldermen adopted a Resolution acknowledging these efforts and encouraging each of us to continue to do our part to slow down and stop the spread of this virus by maintaining social distancing, washing hands, utilizing hand sanitizer and wearing face coverings.
