Mayor of Madison requires all citizens to wear masks beginning July 13

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, Madison County has seen an increase of 300 new cases within the last two weeks. Many of our businesses and restaurants are already working to keep their environments as safes as possible for you. Earlier this week, the Board of Aldermen adopted a Resolution acknowledging these efforts and encouraging each of us to continue to do our part to slow down and stop the spread of this virus by maintaining social distancing, washing hands, utilizing hand sanitizer and wearing face coverings.