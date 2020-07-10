Madison schools plan for in-person learning this fall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In less than a month school districts in the metro will be back open.
The Madison County School district says they’ll be putting kids back in the classroom starting this fall.
The Madison County school district released the information and guidelines of their return to school plans on their website.
It says students will start school on August 6th with seven alternating days of on-campus and distance learning.
But then on August 17th, all students will begin on-campus learning.
Schools in the district are preparing plans should hybrid and virtual learning be needed at any point during the school year.
A distanced learning option will also be available for students with health issues that will prevent them from attending a traditional school.
The school district is also building a curriculum with the students’ social and emotional well being in mind.
Parents are being encouraged to drop off and pick up their students.
Those that do ride the bus will be required to wear face coverings, and social distance.
Schools are weighing options to maximize social distancing at lunchtime. Some kids may eat in the classroom. Box lunches instead of hot meals also being explored.
Schools are also implementing enhanced cleaning protocols, as set by the CDC and the health department.
Students and teachers venturing into a whole new world of learning, and how to stay healthy this fall.
To see the Madison county school plan, click on the link below.
