Local juice bar closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mama Nature’s Juice Bar is closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The juice bar is located 2807 Old Canton Road in Jackson.
“We were recently informed that a Team Member has tested positive for COVID-19 and we are taking all precautions to protect our Team and Customers,” management wrote.
Management says that all employees have been notified and advised to get tested for the virus.
As a safety precaution, management says all employees will self-quarantine.
“We are having our store cleaned AND disinfected. We are placing ourselves under quarantine until 7/22.”
They also stated that once the juice bar reopens, every employee’s temperature must be taken before every shift. Customers will also be required to wear a mask for entry.
