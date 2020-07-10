‘Let the people vote’: Campaign now underway for state flag ballot referendum

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The legislature's retiring of the state flag isn't sitting well with some Mississippians.
Just days after the move, there’s an effort now underway to let the voters choose which flag represents Mississippi.
“It’s very simple. You put it on a ballot and let the people vote,” said Dan Carr.
The Gulf Coast businessman and pastor is putting together a campaign to put the state flag issue before the voters by referendum.
He’s founded Let Mississippi Vote, a website and Facebook page.
It's goal is to get 5,000 volunteers to start the process of collecting the signatures of more than 100,000 certified voters.
“Twenty years ago the legislature put it to a vote by the people and so whenever you let the people vote and you put it to the people, well then, 20 years ago you change your mind,” said Carr. “What are you saying? You’re trying to say the people didn’t know what’s best then? Are you trying to say that you know their vote didn’t count?”
District 42 Senator Chris McDaniel supports the campaign and believes lawmakers stole the voice of he people when they voted to remove the flag.
“It’s about a process,” said McDaniel. “When you tell people that their voices don’t count, when you tell them that we don’t trust you to make the determination, that’s insulting. And I think a lot of people were insulted by the legislature’s actions.”
According to the 38-year-old organizer, 2,000 volunteers have signed up to work toward the process to allow Mississippians go to the polls on the issue.
Carr said Deborah Simpson is the sponsor of the referendum.
