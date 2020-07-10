JPD officer fired after viral video shows him holding man by neck

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson police officer has been let go after he was involved in a viral confrontation near Bailey Avenue.
In the video recorded in May, Officer Myron Smith can be seen holding a suspect by the neck. It is not clear what lead to the incident.
“He’s telling you he can’t breathe,” a woman can be heard telling the officer.
“You see my hands?” Officer Smith responds. “I’m not even choking him. Look where my hands are!”
The suspect would later state that he could not breathe.
Chief Sam Brown has now revealed that after an internal affairs investigation, Officer Smith is no longer employed with the Jackson Police Department.
