Jackson firefighter still recovering after shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson firefighter Otto Love, Jr. is still recovering after being shot last week.
According to investigators, Love, 47, allegedly side swiped the car of 21-year-old Joshua Bingham. Bingham then followed the firefighter home, where the two argued.
Love was then shot and Bingham was arrested.
“It’s a devastating thing for the fire department because of the fact that we just lost a firefighter to a situation like that about two or three months ago,” said Jackson Fire Chief Willie Owens.
Love’s family and Jackson Fire Department have set up a GoFundMe to support the medical costs. Click here to see more.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.