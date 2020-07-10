Increased liquor sales halts orders for 10 days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to increased demand, the Mississippi Alcoholic Beverage Control is stopping orders so it can keep up.
From July 10 to July 20, ABC is temporarily suspending the ability to place liquor orders.
ABC says they have a 29% increase in case sales over the last four months; they’ve shipped more than 1.3 million cases of wine and spirits in that time.
They will continue to ship out the 100,000 cases in their system as orders are suspended.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.