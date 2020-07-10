Hinds County reveals plan to reopen schools Aug. 10

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County School District has a plan in place to reopen schools next month.
Schools will reopen on Monday, August 10, with safety measures in place.
Those measures include temperature checks for anyone entering school buildings, requiring masks or face coverings on buses and inside buildings, and daily sanitation of classrooms, common areas, and buses.
The district also has a partnership with Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Medical Clinic to launch clinics that can perform COVID-19 tests at each school in the district.
Students between Pre-K and 8th grade will attend school five days per week, with reduced class sizes. Students in 9-12th grade will attend in-person on alternating days in order to reduce class sizes. Electives will be done through distance learning, and extracurricular activities will be held after school hours.
Any student who is deemed “medically fragile” with a doctor’s note or whose parents request a distance learning will be able to attend school fully virtually. These families must have high speed Wi-Fi access in their homes that will allow the student to work online at least five hours per day.
If needed, the school district will stop in-person classes completely and move to online learning.
Click here to read the full reopening plan.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.