First Alert Forecast: searing Summer heat into weekend, next week

FRIDAY: The pesky front finally begins to fade into obscurity – though, it will still yield an opportunity for a few storms before its exit. Expect highs to top out in the lower 90s; feeling closer to 105 amid a mix of clouds and sunshine. Storms will slip southward again through the afternoon, fading by sunset.
WEEKEND PLANNER: The weekend heat and humidity combination has cause for concern as feels like temperatures could be near 110-115 degrees – prompting Saturday and Sunday to feature the ALERT DAY designation. Actual air temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s; but high soil moisture content and general summer mugginess will yield the potentially dangerous heat. A storm complex or two could make their way into the area to offer some relief from the heat; but as of now, chances are lower than recent days to see this.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances, overall, into next week will remain at a premium with heat will continue to bake the region. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s; feels like temperatures will still run in the 105-110 range on a daily basis.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.