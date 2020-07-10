First Alert Forecast: searing Summer heat into weekend, next week

WEEKEND PLANNER: The weekend heat and humidity combination has cause for concern as feels like temperatures could be near 110-115 degrees – prompting Saturday and Sunday to feature the ALERT DAY designation. Actual air temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s; but high soil moisture content and general summer mugginess will yield the potentially dangerous heat. A storm complex or two could make their way into the area to offer some relief from the heat; but as of now, chances are lower than recent days to see this.