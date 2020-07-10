Dr. Dobbs issues statewide order postponing some surgeries and procedures

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. Thomas Dobbs, Mississippi’s State Health Officer, has issued a statewide order postponing all non-urgent surgeries and procedures requiring overnight hospitalization.
The order is to go into effect July 12th.
According to the order, some surgeries that require overnight hospitalization must be postponed beyond July 20th.
Elective medical admissions that can be safely delayed should be postponed beyond July 20th as well.
This as hospitals around the state begin to fill and cases of coronavirus hit an all-time high.
Friday, over 1,000 cases of coronavirus were reported in Mississippi. The number of COVID-related deaths is now over 1,200.
