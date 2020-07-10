City of Jackson summer movie event respects COVID-19 guidelines

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday night, the City of Jackson kicked off its 3rd Annual Movies in the Park Summer Series.
Coordinators started the soundcheck process on the parking lot of Smith-Wells Stadium midday.
The Department of Parks and Recreation said years prior, movie watchers could bring a lawn chair and mingle during the movie. Director Ison Harris said that’s not the case this year.
“We’re basically going to social distance the cars as well,” Harris said. ”And so there’ll be a car and then there’ll be a space and they’ll be a car and so that limits our parking. However, but what it does is it spaces out people to make sure that we’re safe and that’s the idea.”
If you step out of the car, you’re asked to wear a mask. Vendors will walk up and down the aisles to offer food and drinks.
Harris said that even under Governor Tate Reeve’s new executive order, future movie events should still be good to go.
“We actually went through the COVID-19 task force. We’ve actually presented it to them. They deemed that the way that we were doing it, they felt like it was safe and the best way to do it,” said Harris.
Admission is $5 per car, cash only.
Saturday July 11, 2020
Movie: Angel Has Fallen
Location: Smith Wills Stadium Parking Lot (1200 Lakeland Drive Jackson, MS 39216)
Time: Pre-show 6:30 p.m. Movie start at 7:00 p.m.
Friday, July 17th
Location: VA Legion Softball Complex Parking Lot (4500 Officer Thomas Catchings, Sr. Drive Jackson, MS 39209)
Time: Pre-show 6:30 p.m. Movie start at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 18th
Location: VA Legion Softball Complex Parking Lot (4500 Officer Thomas Catchings, Sr. Drive Jackson, MS 39209)
Time: Pre-show 6:30 p.m. Movie start at 7:00 p.m.
Friday, July 24th
Location: Forest Hill High School Parking Lot (2607 Raymond Road Jackson, MS 39212)
Time: Pre-show 6:30 p.m. Movie start at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 25th
Location: Forest Hill High School Parking Lot (2607 Raymond Road Jackson, MS 39212)
Time: Pre-show 6:30 p.m. Movie start at 7:00 p.m.
