WATCH: Gov. announces restrictions, mask requirements for 13 counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is addressing the issues related to the COVID-19 outbreak within the state.
In recent days, the concern from top health officials on COVID-19 has become more dire. Thursday morning, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said some of the biggest hospitals in the state are running out of beds.
“We’re sending people out of state all the time because Mississippi hospitals cannot take care of Mississippi patients,” Dobbs said.
Reeves is tightening restrictions on counties with significant spikes in cases. This includes: Hinds, DeSoto, Madison, Harrison, Rankin, Jackson, Washington, Sunflower, Grenada, Claiborne, Jefferson, Wayne, Quitman.
This means no more than 10 people can gather indoors and no more than 20 can gather outdoors in these counties. Citizens must all wear masks when shopping and at public gatherings.
He said the order does not impact restaurants, bars or casinos. The rules already in place are still in effect for those places.
Reeves is still hesitant to issue a statewide mandate. He believes a more localized version of these restrictions will be more effective as long as the residents of these counties buy in.
Reeves admitted enforcement will not come easy.
“It’s very, very difficult for us to enforce these rules,” Reeves said. He said he will encourage local authorities to enforce these rules, and state resources will be sent to help if needed.
Gov. Reeves said he does not believe schools should delay their opening at this time, but will allow school districts to make their own plans.
“I do believe it’s critically important that we get kids back in schools so they do not fall behind,” he said.
When asked about Madison County Schools’ decision to reopen with in-person classes, he said he supports their decision and would not criticize it. He also said he plans to have his children attend school this fall.
He said getting children back in school is one thing that Republicans and Democrats can all agree with, but urged people to “do the little things now,” so that it can happen safely.
