WATCH: UMMC holds news conference to discuss COVID-19
By Justin Dixon | July 9, 2020 at 8:31 AM CDT - Updated July 9 at 9:44 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Leaders from the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and Mississippi’s medical community will hold a news conference to discuss a number of COVID-19 related topics.

The Mississippi medical community will discuss concerns surrounding the growing number of COVID-19 patients in UMMC’s hospitals and in other hospitals across the state.

They also plan to detail recommendations to curb community spread of the virus.

The news conference will be held at 9 a.m.

