Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 93 degrees this afternoon, which is ten degrees warmer than yesterday. The humidity being higher also gave us a heat index or feels like temperature of 103 degrees at times. Even more intense weather is on the way. First off, a few storms are possible this evening and ending before midnight that are approaching from the northwest. Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the lower and middle 90s with a slight chance for showers. It will feel even hotter with the humidity, more like 105 degrees. This weekend and next week have Alert Days in effect. Extreme temps in the middle 90s with the humidity will make it feel more like 110 degrees. Heat stress and stroke are possible. Only isolated showers are possible. This weather pattern could spill over into next week. Overnight nad morning lows will be in the middle and upper 70s. Calm wind tonight will be more westerly Friday. Sunrise is 6:01am and the sunset is 8:10pm. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 71. We have a new tropical storm that just formed off the North Carolina coast. Tropical Storm Fay is the earliest named “F” storm. It will skirt the middle Atlantic and New England coastline bringing them a threat of rain, before it moves out to sea.