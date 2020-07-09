Richmond judge grants injunction to stop removal of Confederate monuments

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond judge granted the injunction to stop the city from removing any more Confederate monuments for 60 days.
A lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in Richmond Circuit Court for an emergency injunction to stop Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney from ordering any more statues to be taken down.
The city cannot remove any more statues for 60 days, but the work is already done.
“I disagree with the decision by the judge. We’re disappointed, but in all practicality the work is complete. We’ve removed every monument that we intended to remove, and we will have more from the legal team moving forward,” Stoney said.
Officials said all of the statues on the removal list have been taken down. The AP Hill monument in the northside was not on the removal list. Hill himself is buried under the monument and will have to go through a different process.
The lawsuit claims that the emergency order Stoney issued to have the monuments removed was unlawful and in violation of public notice requirements. It also claims that it was done as part of Stoney’s “personal vision and not as a matter of public safety or law.”
