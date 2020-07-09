One suspect arrested, another suspect wanted for auto burglaries in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon Police Department has arrested one suspect in connection with a series of auto burglaries in Brandon.
Todarius Demonte Demond Magee,18, of Jackson, was arrested by Brandon police on Sunday, July 5.
According to police, Magee was charged with auto burglary and was transported to the Rankin County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Police identified Demarcus Deshawn Basset, 18, of Jackson, as a second suspect. He has an active arrest warrant for auto burglary.
Police say the suspects in the auto burglaries were observed on video surveillance carrying a pistol in their hand while committing these crimes.
Bassett is considered armed, and if seen he should not be approached.
If you have information regarding Bassett’s current whereabouts, immediately call the local police department and notify Brandon PD at 601-825-7225.
This remains an active investigation; additional suspects and charges are expected.
