Miss. Supreme Court temporarily appoints special judge for Hinds Co. Court

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph has temporarily appointed attorney Carlyn M. Hicks as a special judge for the Hinds County Court.
The appointment fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Melvin V. Priester Sr., who retired from the Hinds County Court on June 3.
“I am honored and humbled by the confidence the Chief Justice has placed in me to assume this role, and I pledge to bring fairness and compassionate competence to the bench,” Hicks said. “I look forward to serving the residents of Hinds County with integrity, dedication, and diligence.”
Hicks has served as director of the Mission First Legal Aid Office, a pro bono initiative of Mississippi College School of Law, since August 2017. She oversees the operations of staff and volunteers who provide legal services to more than 1,200 low-income clients annually in Hinds, Madison, and Rankin counties.
