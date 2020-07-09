Manhunt underway for suspected M-Bar shooter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County deputies are searching for the man accused of killing a person in a shooting at M-Bar last week.
Officers are searching for 21-year-old Javarius Stewart.
Stewart was last seen on foot on McGee Street near the Village Apartments.
Law enforcement has a perimeter set up in the area as they search for Stewart.
A woman was taken into custody for questioning. It’s unclear what her involvement may be.
Stewart is wanted for one count of murder and three counts of aggravated assault after the shooting over July 4th weekend.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.
