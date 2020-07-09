Man found dead inside Warren Co. mobile home; Homicide investigation launched

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found dead Thursday evening.
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said that just after 5 p.m., a Warren County sheriff’s deputy was flagged down by an individual on Jeff Davis Road.
The person, Pace said, was on the phone with 911 at the same time notifying authorities of an acquaintance that was found inside of a mobile home who appeared to have been shot.
The victim was an adult male who had at least one gunshot wound.
Sheriff Pace said at this time it is unclear if the victim was shot inside or outside the mobile home. Pace said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
The victim’s body was taken to the State Crime Lab.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.