Madison Co. Schools plans for in-person return in fall

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County Schools is preparing for an in-person return for students this fall.
District leaders sent a letter to parents Thursday that maps out the plan for the new school year, including a physical return to classrooms on August 17.
MCS officials say they will educate students, parents, faculty and staff on the best measures to keep a healthy environment and prevent illness.
Actions will be taken to lower the rest of spreading COVID-19. These include
- Social distancing, including modified hallway traffic and flow from entrances and exits
- Face coverings worn by students, staff and visitors, except when impracticable
- Hand washing and sanitizing regularly; all students will use hand sanitizer upon arriving to school
- Possibility of temperature checks based on district protocols
- Students, staff who live with anyone with COVID-19 asked to stay home
- Custodial staff will disinfect high-touch surfaces throughout the school
Parents and guardians are also asked to check students for a fever before sending them to school. They are encouraged to bring and pick up students if possible. Otherwise, face coverings are required at all times on the bus.
Bus drivers will disinfect handrails, seat tops and entrance doors. Seat markings will be in place for social distancing, and air flow will be increased throughout the bus with open roof hatches and windows.
Schools will determine how to social distance in the cafeteria. Box lunches may be an option to bypass the cafeteria altogether.
Students will also be given devices in case a move to distance learning is needed. All school campuses will have Wi-Fi available outside if needed.
