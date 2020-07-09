First Alert Forecast: steamy storm chances continue; dangerous heat emerges

THURSDAY: Our unsettled weather pattern looks to continue for Thursday. After morning zones of fog, expect clouds to mix with sunshine with another opportunity for storms to develop near the stalled front. This could lead to localized flooding concerns as the front sharpens up through the day. Expect highs to top out in the 80s to lower 90s. Storms fade after sunset, though a few showers or storms may linger into Friday morning.
FRIDAY: The pesky front finally begins to fade into obscurity – though, it will still yield an opportunity for scattered storms before its exit. Expect highs to top out in the lower 90s; feeling closer to 105 amid a mix of clouds and sunshine. Storms will slip southward again through the afternoon, fading by sunset.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The weekend heat and humidity combination has cause for concern as feels like temperatures could be near 110-115 degrees – prompting Saturday and Sunday to feature the ALERT DAY moniker. Actual air temperatures will be in the middle 90s; but high soil moisture content and general summer mugginess will yield the potentially dangerous heat. There are few chances for cooling relief in the form of a few storms complexes that could move into the region. Summer heat and humidity will remain high heading into next week this lower rain chances, highs in the 90s and feels like temperatures around 105-110 daily.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.