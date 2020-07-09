First Alert Forecast: steamy storm chances continue; dangerous heat emerges

EXTENDED FORECAST: The weekend heat and humidity combination has cause for concern as feels like temperatures could be near 110-115 degrees – prompting Saturday and Sunday to feature the ALERT DAY moniker. Actual air temperatures will be in the middle 90s; but high soil moisture content and general summer mugginess will yield the potentially dangerous heat. There are few chances for cooling relief in the form of a few storms complexes that could move into the region. Summer heat and humidity will remain high heading into next week this lower rain chances, highs in the 90s and feels like temperatures around 105-110 daily.