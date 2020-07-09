Consider This: Wear Your Mask

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you still think wearing a mask is not necessary, just look to our state legislature as proof that not wearing a mask can have major consequences.
It’s also a reminder of the importance of social distancing. For everyone who wants to get back to normal as soon as possible, then we all need to be smart and take the necessary steps to make that happen.
Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Maintain at least six feet of distance from other individuals. Regularly clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces. Wear a facemask when around others.
It’s been proven that these basic steps make a huge difference. I have noticed more people wearing masks… Thank you. If we do this now, maybe we can help our local businesses ramp up more quickly.
Maybe our kids can get back to their traditional school schedule. Maybe we can get together and watch college football this fall. Maybe the Who Dat Nation can see their beloved Saints play again.
Maybe we can enjoy professional golf in person when the Sanderson Farms Championship takes place in September.
For all you hardheaded, conspiracy theorists, get over yourself and do it for the rest of us. Wear your mask. If we don’t do it voluntarily, we will eventually be required to do it. Wash your hands. Wear your mask. Observe social distancing.
The spread of the virus will not slow down unless we all work together to make it happen.
