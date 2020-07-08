Woman arrested for helping Parchman inmate flee state

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections says an inmate that escaped from Parchman this weekend had help from the outside.
U.S. Marshals captured Arthur Lestrick, 40, in Nashville, Tenn., after a massive three-day manhunt across two states. Law enforcement in Mississippi and Tennessee zeroed in on Lestrick in a wooded area off I-24 north of Nashville.
The escapee was taken to the Davidson County Jail in Nashville, where he waived extradition to Mississippi and has since been returned to Parchman.
Lestrick, who is serving a life sentence for murdering a Copiah County resident 11 years ago, was confirmed missing Sunday.
“We know he had help from the outside,” MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain said. “One person is in jail and others could be facing charges, too.”
Investigators arrested Kyesha McKinney, 28, of Shelbyville, Tenn., for helping Lestrick flee the state after he fled the prison on foot. McKinney, a civilian, has been charged with aiding escape.
