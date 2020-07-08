Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alert Days are posted for Saturday and Sunday. They may need to be extended through much of next week as well. Temperatures will reach the middle 90s almost daily. We’ve had 4 to 6 inches of rain so far in the last week. Couple the humidity and the temperature may result in a feels like temperature or heat index of 110 degrees or higher. There also runs the risk of some thunderstorms in there as well. While they will not be widespread, some could be severe on an isolated basis. Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s. Showers will taper off. Thursday and Friday will give a lower threat of rain, but some downpours are still possible. Highs will be around 90 and overnight lows in the 70s. Also, there’s a chance for tropical development off the North Carolina coast, which could yield a tropical system, but it will be moving away from land and our area. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72. Sunrise is 6:01am and the sunset is 8:10pm.