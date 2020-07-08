Suspect arrested, charged with felony auto burglary in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Police Department (CPD) has arrested a suspect wanted in connection to multiple auto burglaries in Clinton.
According to police, they received multiple reports of auto burglaries at the Cascades Subdivision on June 20, 2020.
In these incidences, police noted that a total of eight vehicles were unlocked and various items were taken.
CPD identified and charged Nicholas Jordan Cole of Clinton as the suspect of the auto burglaries. Police say Cole faces multiple charges for felony auto burglary.
Two minors were also identified in relation to the case.
Police Chief Ford Hayman noted that, more often than not, auto burglaries are the result of vehicles being left unlocked.
“An unlocked vehicle is an opportunity for a thief, especially if valuables are left in plain view,” Hayman noted. “Aside from locking your vehicle, take a moment to remove valuables: wallets, purses, guns, electronics, sporting equipment, etc. from your vehicle. Removing and securing your property is eliminating an opportunity for a thief.”
