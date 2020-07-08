Rep. Ronnie Crudup Jr. reveals he has coronavirus: ‘I’m doing fine'

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Representative Ronnie Crudup Jr. of District 71 has revealed he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
He said he was tested Monday at the Capitol and received the news Tuesday evening.
Wednesday, Dr. Dobbs announced 36 cases of COVID-19 were connected to an outbreak at the State Capitol.
“I haven’t had many symptoms and I’m doing fine,” Crudup said. “I’m just isolated in my room for the next two weeks. My wife and children are getting tested tomorrow.”
Crudup said he wore his mask ‘95% of the time’ while in the Capitol and public spaces, but that ‘5% can make a big difference.'
“Thank you to the family and friends who called and checked on me over the last few days,” he said. “I feels good to know that you have people who care about you and support you.”
He urges others to wear proper face masks and to wash their hands and to practice social distancing.
“Do it for your loved ones and your community. Hopefully my story can help someone else. Stay safe and be blessed.”
