Man injured in overnight gas station shooting on High Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating an overnight shooting at a gas station on High Street.
According to police, the incident happened at the Circle K just before 3 a.m.
Witnesses say the unidentified victim was standing by his car when someone came up and started shooting.
The victim was taken to the hospital. His current medical condition is unknown at this time.
Police are reviewing surveillance footage to try and identify the gunman.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.