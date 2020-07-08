Man indicted for murder now facing federal charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man indicted on murder charges but has been able to roam free on a low bond could now be in trouble with the feds.
Wednesday T’Quarius Jones appeared before Federal Magistrate Judge Keith Ball in Jackson.
Jones is facing up to 5 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine for possessing a handgun while under indictment.
Jones was indicted last year for the 2018 murder of Justin Harper.
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst called out Hinds county judges Tomie Green and Adrienne Wooten for not raising Jones bond up from $20,000 or revoking his bond, which was requested by the District Attorney’s Office.
Jones admitted to shooting at someone and possessing a gun earlier this year. He is being charged under operation E.J.E.C.T., which was designed to get violent offenders off metro area streets.
