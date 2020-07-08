JPD: Three suspects charged with capital murder in death of juvenile

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting involving a juvenile on Tuesday night.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Truman Place.
According to police, Trevian Mabry, 18, Rasheem Monroe, 20, Lecray Collier, 21, and a juvenile were all sitting in a vehicle when the shooting happened.
Police say Monroe brandished a handgun and attempted to rob Mabry of drugs. Shots were fired in the vehicle and the juvenile was fatally injured.
All three of the suspects are charged with capital murder.
The investigation is ongoing by JPD.
