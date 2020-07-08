Injuries reported after SUV crashes into pole on Old Fannin Road

BRANDON., Miss. (WLBT) - Injuries have been reported after a wreck on Old Fannin Road Wednesday evening.
According to Sheriff Bryan Bailey, the sheriff’s department received the call of the single-vehicle accident around 6 p.m.
When they arrived on the scene, they discovered that a black GMC Yukon had crashed into a pole and had then rolled into the woods.
Bailey said injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries or how many were injured has still not been released.
The Department of Environmental Quality was also called to the scene because fuel from the vehicle was spilled after the wreck.
