Former JSU president found guilty of several charges stemming from Feb. prostitution bust

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Jackson State University President Dr. William Bynum has been found guilty of several charges Wednesday stemming from his arrest in connection to a prostitution sting earlier this year.
Bynum and his attorney Dennis Sweet made no comment upon entering.
He did not admit guilt in court to the charges.
Clinton police charged him with procuring the services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and simple possession of marijuana.
A Clinton Justice Court Judge finds Dr. Bynum guilty, sentencing him to 6 months suspended, $250.00 for prostitution charge, $350.00 for marijuana, $350.00 for false statement of identity.
He resigned as the university’s 11th president shortly after his February arrest.
He is now suing the university. Bynum claims Jackson State owes him 110 percent of his $300,000 salary.
He made no comment leaving court.
