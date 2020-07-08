First Alert Forecast: steamy downpours continue; heat stress likely this weekend

WEDNESDAY: The front continues to lift back north – but will continue to hold reign over the weather pattern through mid-week. Expect another uptick in rain chances; possibly, starting in the morning, continuing through the afternoon hours. A quick 1-2″ of rain could be possible with locally heavier amounts. Expect highs in the 80s; feeling like the 90s – thanks to the humidity. Rain chances will fade after sunset with lows in the 70s.
THURSDAY: Yet another opportunity for scattered downpours to develop near the stalled front just north of I-20. Rain chances will remain elevated, yet another day, with highs in the 80s to near 90. Per the last several days, expect most storms to fade after sunset with lows in the 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A ridge of high pressure will begin to nudge its way into the region toward the end of the week. While we won’t turn completely dry, more hours will tend to be drier by the upcoming weekend amid a ramp up in heat and humidity. Expect highs to rise from near 90 Thursday, to the middle 90s by the end of the weekend with ‘feels like’ temperatures running closer to 105-110. In addition, we’ll keep an eye to the northwest each day as storm complexes could make their way toward central Mississippi on the back side of the heat ridge, centered to our west.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.