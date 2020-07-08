First Alert Forecast: steamy downpours continue; heat stress likely this weekend

EXTENDED FORECAST: A ridge of high pressure will begin to nudge its way into the region toward the end of the week. While we won’t turn completely dry, more hours will tend to be drier by the upcoming weekend amid a ramp up in heat and humidity. Expect highs to rise from near 90 Thursday, to the middle 90s by the end of the weekend with ‘feels like’ temperatures running closer to 105-110. In addition, we’ll keep an eye to the northwest each day as storm complexes could make their way toward central Mississippi on the back side of the heat ridge, centered to our west.