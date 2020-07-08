Blake Shelton announces drive-in concert, 300 locations

(CNN) – Country star Blake Shelton will host a drive-in concert on July 25 at over 300 locations across the United States.
The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.
A $115 ticket will admit one vehicle and up to six people.
Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on July 14.
Drive-in concerts have been popping up in the wake of the pandemic.
Garth Brooks performed a “one night only” drive-in concert on June 27.
Later this week, Brad Paisley will headline drive-in shows in Nashville, Tennessee; Maryland Heights, Missouri; and Noblesville, Indiana.
Fellow country artists Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi will also perform in Nashville. Nelly will join Paisley in Maryland Heights, near St. Louis.
