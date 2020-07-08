ATF continues fight to keep murder suspect behind bars after low bond

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives) task force officers is calling for the U.S. District Court to put an accused murderer back behind bars.
The ATF agent sent an affidavit in support of criminal complaint on T’Quarius Jones.
The complaint says Jones was pulled over in Jackson on a traffic stop and found to be in possession of a handgun.
It alleges Jones should be arrested on the federal offense of being in possession of a firearm by a person under indictment.
Jones has been out of jail on a $20,000 bond. He’s accused of shooting and killing his 20-year-old cousin Justin Harper in April 2018. He was indicted in May 2019 and was allowed to remain free on the same bond.
Prosecutors argue Jones should have been given a higher bond, claiming he is a threat to the public.
Jones is set to appear before a judge Wednesday afternoon. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine for the weapon charge.
