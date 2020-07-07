Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Muggy weather continues with a chance for showers tonight, but a higher threat will return Wednesday. The weather pattern shifts on Thursday as slightly drier air moves in. While this will reduce the chance for rain, it will increase the temperature and resulting heat index. Dangerous heat and humidity possible by this weekend, all weekend in fact. There may be a slightly higher chance for thunderstorms Sunday. Highs will be in the middle 90s with the heat index between 105 and 110 degrees. The tropics are quiet, but we will monitor a low pressure system over the southeast as it moves into the Atlantic away from us. The high today was 87 and the normal high this time of year is 92.