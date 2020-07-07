Missing Baraboo, Wis., girl found dead

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Kodie Dutcher, 10, was found dead late Tuesday morning less than a day after she went missing from her Baraboo home.
Police say her body was found near County Hwy. T and 12th Street. They did not release any other information.
An Amber Alert was issued for her. She was last seen Monday afternoon.
A ground search started at 7 a.m. Tuesday. A family member said volunteers from the community were helping with the search in a wooded forest.
Baraboo Police Captain Rob Sinden said overnight crews were using drones, working with the Wisconsin DNR to conduct an air search of the area.
