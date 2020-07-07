Miss. Senate, House pass bill to raise age to 21 for tobacco sales

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that would raise the age of tobacco sales in Mississippi to 21 made it to the governor’s desk.
The bill has already passed the House and Senate and is designed to cut down on vaping in schools.
Senate Bill 2596 includes ending the sale of tobacco or alternative nicotine products to anyone under 21 years old, and bans high school, junior high or elementary school students from possessing tobacco on any school property.
The fine for anyone under 21 possessing tobacco is a $100 fine and 15 hours of community service for the first offense.
The bill would also increase the punishment for anyone providing minors with alcoholic beverages or tobacco products. This includes a fine of up to $1,000 for a first offense and possibly a year in prison for a subsequent offense.
It would also make it illegal to sell tobacco within 1,500 feet of any school building.
