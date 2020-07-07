Marchae Smith, 39

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Marchae Sentel Smith, a 39-year-old man, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, after a shooting in northwest Jackson, according to police.
Spokesperson Sam Brown said it happened at a home on Methodist Home Road near Northside Drive at approximately 10 p.m.
Investigators believe Smith’s girlfriend, 30-year-old Felicia Nicole Williams, shot him after a domestic dispute there.
Brown said Smith was found dead at the scene.
Williams left but was later apprehended by police, Brown said.
Williams has since been charged with murder.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.