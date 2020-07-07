Kidnapping victims found safe, suspect arrested during traffic stop in Alcorn Co.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman and her 10 month old child are now safe and a man is behind bars for kidnapping them.
Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol State Troopers stopped the car they were riding in Saturday along Highway 71 in Alcorn County. They received a tip that a possible wanted man was driving.
After confirming the driver was the suspect and upon further investigation, the troopers found two occupants in the vehicle who had been kidnapped by the suspect.
Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as well as Alcorn County deputies responded to the scene.
Tony L. Lanier Sr, 44, of Cooter, MO, was arrested and transported to the Alcorn County Jail.
The victims, a woman and her 10 month old child, were transported to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office where a Victims Advocate assisted with their needs.
“This is an example of the important work our Troopers and Agents are doing, day in and day out,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of MHP. “Because this Trooper was alert and thorough, a mother and her child were rescued and a dangerous criminal has been taken off our highways.”
Lanier had an active arrest warrant in Tennessee for Kidnapping and a second active arrest warrant in Missouri for parole violations and is awaiting extradition to Tennessee. This continues to be an ongoing investigation by MBI.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.