Jackson man was killed while on his porch fixing to grill for July 4th, daughter says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On July 4th, a 66-year-old man was stabbed to death on the porch of his Jackson home.
The incident happened in the 2200 block of Newport Street.
According to Anthony Thompson’s daughter, Annise, he was about to barbecue when Jonathan Ratcliff Gray approached him.
She says her father was robbed and killed before Gray fled the scene.
“It is to be believed that Gray knew my father had just gotten his Social Security benefits,” Annise said.
Annise also believes Gray did know her father since Thompson had grown up in that neighborhood and was well-known in his community.
She does not know if anyone was at her father’s house when the incident occurred.
Annise says Anthony was “a loving husband, father and grandfather who was well known and loved in his community” and that he was always willing to help others.
If you have any information about this crime or the location of Jonathan Gray, please call Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.
